6th Caspian Summit may take place in Turkmenistan

AKTAU.KAZINFORM - Speaking at the press conference following the outcomes of the Aktau Summit, President Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov of Turkmenistan suggested holding the 6th top-level meeting in Turkmenistan, Kazinform reports.

While addressing the press conference, the Turkmen leader noted that with the signing of the Convention which took many years to draw up it was only the beginning.



"We must realize that a lot of work lies ahead. That is why we need a plan of interaction on the issues of paramount importance," said Berdimuhamedov, adding that a five-sided regular consultations of foreign ministries are needed.



"Holding of the 6th Caspian Summit in 2019 will prove readiness of all five Caspian nations to cooperate. I suggest holding it in Turkmenistan," stressed Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov, noting the historical importance of the Convention and a wide range of agreements inked in Aktau.