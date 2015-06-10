6th Congress of Leaders of World and Traditional Religions to be held in 2018

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - The 6th Congress of Leaders of World and Traditional Religions will be held in 2018, head of the Secretariat of the Congress, Senate Speaker of the Parliament of Kazakhstan Kassym Zhomart Tokayev informed.

"The decision on holding the 6 th Congress and the 3 rd sitting of the Council of Religious Leaders in 2018 is made. The exact date and place of holding of the Congress will be defined later," K. Tokayev said at the 5 th Congress of Leaders of World and Traditional Religions in Astana.

He informed that the issue was discussed at the sitting of the Secretariat and the participants of the discussion unanimously decided to hold the next forum in 2018.