6th Congress of World and Traditional Religions' Leaders kicks off in Astana

ASTANA. KAZINFORM The 6th Congress of Leaders of World and Traditional Religions has kicked off in Astana, Kazinform correspondent reports.

The event brought together the representatives of more than 82 countries, delegations from 46 states including well-known politicians, religious leaders of Islam, Christianity, Judaism, Hinduism, Taoism, Zoroastrism as well as the representatives of international, religious and public organizations, such as the UN Alliance of Civilizations, OSCE, UNESCO, the League of Arab States etc.

Two plenary sessions and four breakout sessions will be held during the 6th Congress. The themes of the sessions will be as follows: “Manifesto. The world in the 21st century” as a Concept of Global Security”, “Religions in the Changing Geopolitics: New Opportunities for Mankind's Consolidation”, “Religion and Globalization: Challenges and Responses”, “Religious Leaders and Political Figures in Overcoming Extremism and Terrorism.”

This year the Congress of Leaders of World and Traditional Religions celebrates its 15th anniversary.

By tradition, the 3rd session of the Council of Religious Leaders will be held during the Congress.

President of the Republic of Serbia Aleksandar Vučić, Grand Imam of al-Azhar Sheikh Ahmed el-Tayeb, Secretary General of the OSCE Thomas Greminger, His Beatitude Patriarch Theophilos III of Jerusalem, Chairman of the Pontifical Council for Legislative Texts Cardinal Francesco Coccopalmerio, Metropolitan of Volokolamsk Hilarion, Sephardic Chief Rabbi of Israel Yitzhak Yosef and many others will deliver speeches today.

A Museum of Peace and Accord will be opened in Astana within the Congress as part of implementation of the Kazakh President's instructions given at the 5th Congress in 2015. Besides, medals of honour and Astana International Prize will be awarded for contribution to the strengthening of interreligious dialogue.



The 1st Congress of the World and Traditional Religions' Leaders convened on September 23-24, 2003. In 15 years, the Congress has turned into an authoritative platform for discussing the inter-faith and inter-religious relations. The Congress enables Kazakhstan to demonstrate nationwide consensus and consolidation of the society to the world. Kazakhstan has a rich experience of supporting inter-ethnic and inter-faith harmony and the country is ready for a wide and effective cooperation in this sector.