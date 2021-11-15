6th meeting of Astana Club kicks off in Kazakh capital

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – The sixth meeting of Astana Club is underway in Nur-Sultan city, Kazinform correspondent reports.

The meeting «30 Years of Independence: Nazarbayev’s Strategy and the Future of Kazakhstan and Central Asia» is set to take place at the Astana Club discussion platform ahead of 30 years of Kazakhstan’s independence. Comprehensive evaluation of the 30-tear experience of the country’s development as well as the role of the first President in the formation of its internal and external policy will be given.

In addition, it is planned to discuss prospects for the region’s development in the new geopolitical conditions.

The sixth meeting of Astana Club is to address the issues of nuclear security within the context of the session of the Global Alliance of Leaders for a Nuclear-Free World. The participants of the meeting are to discuss possible ways to recover from the crisis situation in global strategic stability as well as outline perspective areas of the Alliance’s work in the years to come.

The Global Alliance of Leaders for a Nuclear-Free World was established at the initative of First President of Kazakhstan Nursultan Nazarbayev following the fifth meeting of Astana Club in 2019.

Part of Astana club meetings are held according to the Chatham house rules implying closed nature of discussions.

Since its inception in 2015 more than 200 speakers from 40 countries have taken part in the Club’s meetings.