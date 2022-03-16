6th repatriation flight with 14 passengers on board takes off from Katowice

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFROM - The sixth repatriation flight from the Polish city of Katowice left for Kazakhstan, Kazinform cites the Telegram channel of the Kazakh Embassy in Ukraine.

The flight with 14 passengers on board took off at 3:45 pm Nur-Sultan time on March 16 and is to land in Almaty city.

In total, Kazakhstan evacuated 836 people, of whom 690 were returned on reparation planes, from Ukraine.



