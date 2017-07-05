6th round of Astana process scheduled for late August

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - The next International Meeting on Syrian Settlement in Astana (Astana process) will be held in late August 2017, Foreign Affairs Minister of Kazakhstan Kairat Abdrakhmanov revealed on Wednesday.

Minister Abdrakhmanov read out the joint statement of the guarantor states - Russia, Turkey and Iran following the 5th round of the Astana process in the Kazakh capital on July 5.



The document stresses that the guarantor states are confident that there is no military solution to the Syrian conflict.



Additionally, Russia, Turkey and Iran welcome a considerable reduction in the level of violence in Syria and strongly advise the sides to the conflict to observe the ceasefire regime. The guarantor states also welcomed the progress in determining the borders of de-escalation zones.



It was noted that the next International Meeting on Syrian Settlement will take place during the last week of August 2017.



The guarantor states expressed their gratitude to President of Kazakhstan Nursultan Nazarbayev and Kazakhstani authorities for hosting the 5th round of the Astana process.