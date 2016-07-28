6th victim of deadly road accident in Kostanay region identified as Russian man

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - A citizen of the Russian Federation was killed in the fatal road accident in Kostanay region that claimed lives of six people and left dozens injured on Wednesday evening.

Ruslan Imankulov, official spokesperson of the Committee for emergencies of the Internal Affairs Ministry of Kazakhstan, confirmed this information to Kazinform correspondent.



Earlier it was reported that the deadly road accident involving the Iveco truck and the passenger bus occurred on the Yekaterinburg-Almaty highway at 6:00 p.m. on July 27.



44 passengers, including 2 drivers, were travelling in the bus when the truck rammed into it on the highway. As a result of the collision, six people, including three Kazakhstanis, two Russians and one unidentified man, died right away. 37 people sustained various injuries.



It should be noted that five citizens of Russia were hospitalized as a result of the accident.