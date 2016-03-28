6yo alive after falling from 4th floor in Uralsk

URALSK. KAZINFORM - A six-year-old boy who was left alone in an Uralsk apartment on Mukhit Street fell out the window on the 4th floor at around 10 am.

The boy has survived, but is in state of moderate severity. According to health department of the city, the internal organs of the child are damaged.

At the moment the child is being treated at the surgical department of the regional multidisciplinary children's hospital.