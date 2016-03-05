6yo killed in road accident in Kostanay

KOSTANAY. KAZINFORM - A fatal traffic accident occurred in Kostanay on Mayakovsky Street.

According to Kostanay police office, Lada Kalina car hit a young woman who was holding her six-year old child in her arms. The woman was crossing the road.

The inured pedestrians were hospitalized. Unfortunately, the child has died in a hospital from his injuries. According to preliminary information, his mother, born in 1983, is in serious condition, Kazinform has learnt from АLAU TV.

According to preliminary information, the driver of Lada Kalina was detained.

The investigation is underway.