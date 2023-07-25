EN
Trends:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    11:39, 25 July 2023 | GMT +6

    7,000 tuberculosis cases recorded in Kazakhstan every year

    None
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM – Some 7,000 people are diagnosed with tuberculosis in Kazakhstan every year, Deputy Prime Minister – Minister of Labor and Social Protection of the Population of the Republic of Kazakhstan Tamara Duissenova said Tuesday, Kazinform correspondent reports.

    In her remarks at the Government’s meeting, Minister Duissenova noted that some 7,000 cases of tuberculosis are recorded in Kazakhstan every year on average.

    In the past five years, in her words, the epidemiological situation has changed for the better as the incidence rate dropped by 24 per cent.

    Duissenova went on to praise the fact that the tuberculosis incidence rate among children dipped as well.

    She added that over 41 billion tenge had been allotted from the republican budget in 2023 to treat tuberculosis patients countrywide.


    Tags:
    Kazakhstan Government of Kazakhstan Healthcare
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!