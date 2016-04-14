EN
    10:06, 14 April 2016 | GMT +6

    7.1-magnitude earthquake hits Myanmar

    YANGON. KAZINFORM A 7.1-magnitude earthquake hit Myanmar's northwestern part Wednesday evening, according to the Myanmar Earthquake Committee.

    With an epicenter 7.0 kilometers west of Kanbalu, Sagaing region, and near Chindwin river bank, the quake jolted Yay Oo at 20:25:00 local time or 13:55 GMT.

    The depth of the quake was 122 km.

    About 18 areas in Myanmar covering Yangon, Ayeyawaddy, Rakhine, Kalay, Monywa, Mandalay, Kyaukpadaung, Bagan, Toungoo, Thandwe, Sittway, Yenanchaung, Pyin Oo Lwin, Myaungmya and Nyaungdon felt the quake.

    No immediate report about the casualties is available

    Source: Xinhua 

