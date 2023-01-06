7-20-25 mortgage program: Over 65,000 loans issued

ASTANA. KAZINFORM As of January 5 some 65,554 loans worth KZT 873.6 bln were granted in Kazakhstan as part of the 7-20-25 mortgage program, Kazinform reports.

As of today 23,130 loans up to KZT 359.5 bln were issued in Astana, 13,055 loans up to KZT 199.7 bln in Almaty, and 5,034 loans worth KZT 60.9 bln were provided in Shymkent, the press service of the Kazakh National Bank reports.

As earlier reported, the 7-20-25 mortgage program of Kazakhstan will be further extended.