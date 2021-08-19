7,337 more COVID-19 cases reported in Kazakhstan, total at 715,716

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Over the last 24 hours Kazakhstan recorded 7,337 more COVID-19 cases raising the country’s caseload to 715,716, coronavirus2020.kz reads.

824 cases were detected in Nur-Sultan, 1,570 in Almaty, 418 in Shymkent, 286 in Akmola region, 401 in Aktobe region, 423 in Almaty region, 450 in Atyrau region, 227 in East Kazakhstan, 221 in Zhambyl region, 168 in West Kazakhstan, 977 in Karaganda region, 264 in Kostanay region, 232 in Kyzylorda region, 216 in Mangistau region, 388 in Pavlodar region, 166 in North Kazakhstan, 106 in Turkestan region.