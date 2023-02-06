7.4-magnitude earthquake jolts Türkiye’s Kahramanmaras province

ISTANBUL. KAZINFORM A strong earthquake jolted Türkiye’s southern province of Kahramanmaras early Monday, according to the country's disaster agency.

Türkiye’s Disaster and Emergency Management Authority (AFAD) said the 7.4 magnitude quake struck at 4.17 a.m. (0117GMT) and was centered in Pazarcik district, Anadolu Agency reports.

The quake occurred at a depth of 7 kilometers (4.3 miles).

It was also felt in other southeastern provinces including Diyarbakir and Gaziantep and neighboring countries including Lebanon and Syria.

There are no reports of damage or injuries so far.