7,421 people involved in EXPO-town construction

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Chairman of Astana EXPO-2017 company Akhmetzhan Essimov told about the course of EXPO-town construction at a meeting with the heads of Kostanay, Karaganda and Pavlodar regions.

According to him, 7,421 people and 444 units of special vehicles are involved in construction works. After the review of projects, their construction cheapened by 78 bln tenge. Recall that EXPO-2017 will be held in Astana from June 10 through September 10, 2017. 100 countries, 10 international organizations and 10 leading companies of the world are expected to attend it. In general, the organizers expect 2 mln visitors.