NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM More than 7,500 were vaccinated against COVID-19 in the Kazakh capital, the city Mayor’s Instagram reads.

1,400-2,000 people were vaccinated last weeks. The last days were reported the growth in the number of those vaccinated, the healthcare department reports.

As of June 26 almost 203,000 were given the 1st dose of the vaccine, 142,500 were fully vaccinated.