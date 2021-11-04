EN
    11:15, 04 November 2021 | GMT +6

    7.58mln people receive both COVID-19 vaccine components in Kazakhstan

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – As of November 4, 2021, 7,588,601 people have been administered both components of vaccines against the COVID-19 virus in Kazakhstan, Kazinform cites the Telegram channel of the Interdepartmental Commission on prevention of the spread of COVID-19.

    The number of Kazakhstanis received one component of anti-COVID-19 vaccines stands at 8,355,168.

    Notably, Kazakhstan has reported 1,396 cases of and 2,321 recoveries from the coronavirus infection in the past 24 hours.


