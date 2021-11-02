7.5mln Kazakhstanis fully vaccinated against COVID-19

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – As of November 2, 2021, 7,527,397 people have been administered both components of vaccines against the COVID-19 virus in Kazakhstan, Kazinform cites the Health Ministry of Kazakhstan.

The number of Kazakhstanis received one component of anti-COVID-19 vaccines stands at 8,320,106.

Notably, Kazakhstan has reported 1,181 cases of and 1,853 recoveries from the coronavirus infection in the past 24 hours.