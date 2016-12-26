7.6M quake rattles southern Chile

ASTANA. KAZINFORM A 7.6-magnitude earthquake rocked southern regions of Chile on Sunday. No casualties were reported, Kazinform cites Xinhua.

The National Emergency Office of Chile initially ordered to evacuate people living in coastal areas for a fear of tsunami. Later, the tsunami alert was lifted.

The quake struck at 11:22 a.m. local time. Its epicenter was 67km northwest from Melinka, a community on the Island of Chiloe, Aysen Province, in 1.5km from Santiago.

Quakes have been reported in recent days in northern Chile including towns of Antofagasta, Coquimbo and Valparaiso.

One area highway was destroyed partially. Besides, images of fallen supermarket aisles filled with products appeared in El Mercurio Online, Chilean Daily edition.