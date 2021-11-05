7.6mln Kazakhstanis fully vaccinated against COVID-19

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – As of November 5, 2021, 8,372,506 people have been administered one component of vaccines against the COVID-19 virus in Kazakhstan, Kazinform cites the Telegram channel of the Interdepartmental Commission on prevention of the spread of COVID-19.

The number of Kazakhstanis received two components of anti-COVID-19 vaccines stands at 7,620,215.

Notably, Kazakhstan has reported 1,421 cases of and 2,113 recoveries from the coronavirus infection in the past 24 hours.