7,802 new COVID-19 cases recorded in Kazakhstan, total at 634,214

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Over the last 24 hours Kazakhstan recorded 7,802 new COVID-19 cases, the Telegram Channel of the Interdepartmental Commission for preventing COVID-19 spread reads.

1,496 more cases were detected in the Kazakh capital, 1,516 in Almaty, 552 in Shymkent, 256 in Akmola region, 344 in Aktobe region, 350 in Almaty region, 420 in Atyrau region, 244 in East Kazakhstan, 200 in Zhambyl region, 132 in West Kazakhstan, 1,050 in Karaganda region, 220 in Kostanay region, 181 in Kyzylorda region, 240 in Mangistau region, 301 in Pavlodar region, 158 in North Kazakhstan, 142 in Turkestan region.