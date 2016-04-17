7.8m earthquake hits Ecuador, 28 dead

QUITO. KAZINFORM - A powerful 7.8-magnitude earthquake has killed at least 28 people in Ecuador, Vice-President Jorge Glas says.

A state of emergency was declared in six provinces and the National Guard has been mobilised, BBC informs.

The quake, centred near the coastal town of Muisne, destroyed an overpass in the city of Guayaquil about 300km (190 miles) away, local media say.

The tremor also shook buildings in the capital Quito, forcing residents to flee their homes.

"We have 16 people dead in the city of Portoviejo, 10 in Manta and two in the province of Guayas," Mr Glas said at a news conference.

Quito resident Zoila Villena told the Associated Press news agency: "I'm in a state of panic,"

"My building moved a lot and things fell to the floor. Lots of neighbours were screaming and kids crying," she said.

Parts of the capital were for some time without electricity.

The US Geological Survey said the earthquake struck at a depth of 19.2km (11.9 miles).

Meanwhile, the Pacific Tsunami Warning Centre said "tsunami waves reaching 0.3 to one meter above the tide level are possible for some coasts of Ecuador".

Neighbouring Peru issued a tsunami alert for its northern shore.