EN
Trends:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    12:21, 08 May 2021 | GMT +6

    7 areas of Kazakhstan in coronavirus ‘red zone’

    None
    None
    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Seven areas are put in the «red zone» on the COVID-19 spread map in Kazakhstan, Kazinform reports citing the Telegram channel of the Interdepartmental Commission on prevention of the spread of COVID-19.

    Nur-Sultan, Almaty, Shymkent cities, Akmola, West Kazakhstan, Karaganda, and Pavlodar regions are put in the «red zone» on the COVID-19 spread map.

    Almaty, Atyrau, Aktobe, East Kazakhstan, Kyzylorda, and Mangistau regions are placed in the «yellow zone».

    Zhambyl, Kostanay, Turkestan, and North Kazakhstan regions are in the COVID-19 «green zone».

    Notably, the country has reported 2,587 fresh COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours.


    Tags:
    COVID-19 Coronavirus in the world Coronavirus Top Story
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!