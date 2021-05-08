7 areas of Kazakhstan in coronavirus ‘red zone’

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Seven areas are put in the «red zone» on the COVID-19 spread map in Kazakhstan, Kazinform reports citing the Telegram channel of the Interdepartmental Commission on prevention of the spread of COVID-19.

Nur-Sultan, Almaty, Shymkent cities, Akmola, West Kazakhstan, Karaganda, and Pavlodar regions are put in the «red zone» on the COVID-19 spread map.

Almaty, Atyrau, Aktobe, East Kazakhstan, Kyzylorda, and Mangistau regions are placed in the «yellow zone».

Zhambyl, Kostanay, Turkestan, and North Kazakhstan regions are in the COVID-19 «green zone».

Notably, the country has reported 2,587 fresh COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours.