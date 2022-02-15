7 areas of Kazakhstan in COVID-19 ‘green zone’

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Kazakhstan’s two cities and five regions are in the «red zone» on the State’s map of the COVID-19 spread, Kazinform cites the Telegram channel of the Interdepartmental Commission on prevention of the spread of COVID-19.

The cities of Nur-Sultan and Almaty as well as Akmola, Karaganda, Kostanay, Pavlodar, and North Kazakhstan regions are in the «red zone» on the map of the spread of COVID-19.

Almaty, West Kazakhstan, and East Kazakhstan regions are in the «yellow zone».

Shymkent city as well as Aktobe, Atyrau, Zhambyl, Kyzylorda, Mangistau, and Turkestan regions are put in the COVID-19 «green zone».

Notably, the country has logged 1,173 new COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours. 5,904 more Kazakhstanis have made full recoveries from the virus.