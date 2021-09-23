7 areas of Kazakhstan remain in COVID-19 ‘red zone’

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Kazakhstan’s seven areas are in the «red zone» on the map of the COVID-19 spread, Kazinform cites the Telegram channel of the Interdepartmental Commission on prevention of the spread of COVID-19.

The cities of Nur-Sultan, Almaty as well as Akmola, Aktobe, Karaganda, Kostanay, and Pavlodar regions are placed in the «red zone» on the State’s map of the COVID-19 spread.

Shymkent city as well as Almaty, Atyrau, Kyzylorda, North Kazakhstan, West Kazakhstan, and East Kazakhstan regions are in the coronavirus «yellow zone».

Turkestan, Zhambyl, and Mangistau regions are in the «green zone».

Notably, the country has logged 2,693 cases of the coronavirus infection in the past 24 hours. 3,905 more Kazakhstanis have made full recoveries from the virus.