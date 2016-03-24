7 Communist Party members become deputies of Majilis of 6th convocation

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - The Communist People's Party of Kazakhstan has allotted the seats in the Majilis, the lower chamber of the Kazakh Parliament, among its members.

Zhambyl Akhmetbekov, Galina Baimakhanova, Vladislav Kossarev, Aikyn Konurov, Magiram Magerramov, Irina Smirnova and Turgun Syzdykov became deputies of the Majilis of the 6th convocation.

Recall that the Communist People's Party of Kazakhstan won 7.17% of vote at the snap parliamentary elections held in Kazakhstan on March 20.