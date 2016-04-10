7 contracts inked within Kazakhstan and Iran coop roadmap (PHOTO)

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Today in Tehran 7 export contracts within Kazakhstan and Iran cooperation roadmap were signed. 3 of the agreements were reached with the assistance of the National Agency "KAZNEXINVEST".

Thus, an agreement was signed between the Kazakh company LLP "Topan" and Iranian company "Electro Kavir". The contract is worth $70 million.

Agreement between Kazakhstan's LLP "Trading house "ALZ BATT " and Iranian company "SteelComplex Manufacturing / Import" was concluded on the supply of 150 thousand tons of stock steel and 100 thousand tons of shaped iron for a total amount of $71 million.

In 2014 JSC "KAZNEXINVEST" and LLP "Aktau Foundry" made joint plans on export of the goods. In 2014 the company took part in the international industrial exhibition "Metal Expo 2014" in Russia. The company then presented its products at the exhibition called "Turkmen construction-2015". At the exhibition the enterprise has concluded an export contract worth $ 6 million. In 2014 the company entered into an export contract worth $ 77 million with the Iranian company.

Agreement between Kazakhstan LLP "Alageum group" and the Iranian company "Niroo Nransfo Co." was signed. Under the contract Alageum group will supply transformers and transformer oil to Iran.

Within the framework of state support JSC "KAZNEX INVEST" under the Ministry for Investment and Development and LLP "Alageum group" took part in trade missions to Turkmenistan, Tajikistan, Georgia, Azerbaijan, Russia, Poland, Belarus, Ukraine, Uzbekistan, Belarus and Armenia.