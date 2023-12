NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM As of April 1, 2022 some 7,701 people are being treated for coronavirus the countrywide, the Telegram Channel of the Kazakh Interdepartmental Commission for preventing coronavirus spread reads.

328 are staying in the COVID-19 hospitals, 2,373 are treated at home. 24 of them are in critical condition, 5 are in extremely critical condition, while 7 are on life support.