EN
What's trending:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    13:43, 25 February 2020 | GMT +6

    7 countries restrict entry from Japan to thwart new virus spread

    None
    None
    TOKYO. KAZINFORM - Seven countries have restricted entry to Japanese nationals and those traveling from Japan in an effort to prevent the spread of the novel coronavirus, Foreign Minister Toshimitsu Motegi said Tuesday.

    The countries are Israel, Samoa, Micronesia, Kiribati, Comoros, Tuvalu, and the Solomon Islands, Motegi said at a news conference.

    The virus, which originated in China and causes a disease known as COVID-19, has spread across the globe infecting more than 78,000 people. There are over 800 confirmed cases of infection in Japan, with many from a cruise ship docked in Yokohama.

    According to Kyodo, Japan has asked Israel to remove the travel restrictions, and briefed each country about Tokyo's fight against the virus outbreak.

    Motegi asked people to check the Japanese Foreign Ministry's website before making travel plans.


    Tags:
    World News
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!