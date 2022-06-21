EN
    16:39, 21 June 2022 | GMT +6

    7 COVID-19 cases detected in Kyrgyz capital last week

    None
    None
    BISHKEK. KAZINFORM - 7 COVID-19 cases were detected in Bishkek during the week from June 13 to 19, the Department of Disease Prevention and State Sanitary and Epidemiological Supervision reported, Kabar reports.

    There are no hospitalized among the sick people, the report said.

    No COVID-19 cases have been reported in other regions of the country.

    Over the past week, 5 fewer cases have been registered than last week.

    The first COVID-19 case was registered in Kyrgyzstan in March 2020.


