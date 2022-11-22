EN
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
    14:50, 22 November 2022 | GMT +6

    7 die in road accident involving 3 cars in Aktobe region

    AKTOBE. KAZINFORM – Seven people died in a crash involving three cars on Aktobe-Astrakhan road in Aktobe region, Kazinform cites Polisia.kz.

    According to the police department of Aktobe region, the VAZ-2114 vehicle leaving the minor road hit the Lada Largus car which was pushed into an adjacent lane of traffic where it hit the Kia Sorrento vehicle.

    As a result of the accident, the Lada Largus driver and its six passengers died on the spot. Four passengers of the Kia car sustained injuries.


    Screen from video: t.me/POLICE_of_KZ

    Tags:
    Aktobe region Incidents Accidents
