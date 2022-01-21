7 die of COVID-19, COVID-like pneumonia in Kazakhstan in 24h

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Six people died of the coronavirus infection and one more of COVID-like pneumonia in one day on January 19 in Kazakhstan, Kazinform has learnt from the press service of the Ministry of Healthcare of the Republic of Kazakhstan.

Earlier it was reported that in the past 24 hours Kazakhstan logged 16,284 new cases of the coronavirus infection. The total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Kazakhstan stands at 1,117,160. Since the onset of the coronavirus pandemic 980,844 people fully recovered from the novel coronavirus in the country.