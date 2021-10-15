7 die of COVID-19-like pneumonia in Kazakhstan in past day

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – 129 daily cases of pneumonia flagged as pneumonia with COVID-19-related signs have been reported in Kazakhstan, Kazinform cites coronavirus2020.kz.

Countrywide, seven COVID-19-like pneumonia fatalities and 190 recoveries have been reported in the past 24 hours.

Kazakhstan has so far reported 77,662 COVID-19-like pneumonia cases. The death toll stands at 4,946. The number of COVID-19-like pneumonia recovered cases has totaled 65,939 in the country.

Notably, Kazakhstan has added 1,967 cases of and 2,232 recoveries from the coronavirus infection in the past 24 hours.