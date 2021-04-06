7 die of COVID-like pneumonia in Kazakhstan in 24 hrs

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Kazakhstan has recorded 7 new cases of the coronavirus-like pneumonia in the past 24 hours, Kazinform has learnt from coronavirus2020.kz.

171 people fully recovered from the COVID-19 like pneumonia in Kazakhstan in the past day. In addition, seven deaths related to the COVID-like pneumonia were reported in Kazakhstan in the past 24 hours.

Since August 1, Kazakhstan has registered 50,839 cases of the coronavirus-like pneumonia. Of these, 49,127 patients made full recoveries. The disease claimed lives of 709 people across the country.

Earlier it was reported that Kazakhstan registered 1,809 new cases of the coronavirus infection, raising the total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Kazakhstan to 256,837 since the start of the pandemic. Since the onset of the coronavirus pandemic 226, 378 people fully recovered from the novel coronavirus countrywide.