7 die of COVID-like pneumonia in Kazakhstan in one day

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Kazakhstan has recorded 35 new cases of the coronavirus-like pneumonia in the past 24 hours, Kazinform has learnt from coronavirus2020.kz.

78 people fully recovered from the COVID-19 like pneumonia in Kazakhstan in the past day. In addition, seven deaths related to the COVID-like pneumonia were recorded in Kazakhstan in the past 24 hours.

Since March 13, 2020, Kazakhstan has reported a total of 77,995 cases of the coronavirus-like pneumonia. Of these, 66,483 patients fully recovered from pneumonia. The disease claimed lives of 4,962 people across the country.

Earlier it was reported that Kazakhstan posted 1,459 new cases of the coronavirus infection, raising the total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases to 918,146since the start of the pandemic. Since the onset of the coronavirus pandemic 860,120 people made full recoveries from the novel coronavirus in Kazakhstan.