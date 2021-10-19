7 die of COVID-like pneumonia in Kazakhstan in past day

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Kazakhstan has recorded nine new cases of the coronavirus-like pneumonia in the past 24 hours, Kazinform has learnt from coronavirus2020.kz.

33 people fully recovered from the COVID-19 like pneumonia in Kazakhstan in the past day. In addition, seven deaths related to the COVID-like pneumonia were recorded in Kazakhstan in the past 24 hours.

Since March 13, 2020, Kazakhstan has registered 78,004 cases of the coronavirus-like pneumonia. Of these, 66,516 patients made full recoveries. The disease claimed lives of 4,969 people across the country.

Earlier it was reported that Kazakhstan posted 1,387 new cases of the coronavirus infection, raising the total tally of confirmed COVID-19 cases to 919,533 since the start of the pandemic. Nationwide, since the onset of the coronavirus pandemic 862,030 people fully recovered from the novel coronavirus.