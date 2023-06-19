EN
    15:45, 19 June 2023 | GMT +6

    7 divers go missing off Japan’s Okinawa: coast guard

    None
    Photo: GETTY IMAGES
    NAHA. KAZINFORM - Seven people went missing while diving in waters off the southwestern prefecture of Okinawa on Monday, the Japan Coast Guard said, Kyodo reports.

    The coast guard dispatched a helicopter and patrol vessels to search for them, including two instructors, after receiving a call from their diving boat at around 11:50 a.m.

    They went missing near Rukan Reef, off the southern part of the island prefecture, the coast guard said.


