7 fully recover from COVID-19 in Kazakhstan in one day

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Seven people fully recovered from the coronavirus infection in Kazakhstan in the past day, Kazinform cites the Telegram channel of the Interdepartmental commission fighting to stop the spread of COVID-19 in Kazakhstan.

The highest number - four people - beat COVID-19 in Almaty city. East Kazakhstan region added two COVID-19 recoveries. One person fully recovered from the coronavirus infection in Pavlodar region.

No more recoveries from the coronavirus infection were reported in other regions of the country.

A total of 1,290,528 people recovered from the coronavirus infection in Kazakhstan since the onset of the pandemic.