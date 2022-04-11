EN
    09:06, 11 April 2022 | GMT +6

    7 fully recover from COVID-19 in Kazakhstan in one day

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Seven people fully recovered from the coronavirus infection in Kazakhstan in the past day, Kazinform cites the Telegram channel of the Interdepartmental commission fighting to stop the spread of COVID-19 in Kazakhstan.

    The highest number - four people - beat COVID-19 in Almaty city. East Kazakhstan region added two COVID-19 recoveries. One person fully recovered from the coronavirus infection in Pavlodar region.

    No more recoveries from the coronavirus infection were reported in other regions of the country.

    A total of 1,290,528 people recovered from the coronavirus infection in Kazakhstan since the onset of the pandemic.


