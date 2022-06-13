EN
    11:23, 13 June 2022

    7 fully recover from COVID-19 in Kazakhstan in past 24h

    None
    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Seven people made full recovery from the coronavirus infection in Kazakhstan in the past day, Kazinform has learned from the Telegram channel of the Interdepartmental commission fighting to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

    Two people recovered from COVID-19 in Almaty city, while five more beat the virus in the Kazakh capital, Nur-Sultan.

    A total of 1,292,089 people fully recovered from the coronavirus infection in Kazakhstan since the onset of the coronavirus pandemic.

    Earlier Kazinform reported that five people had tested positive for COVID-19 in Kazakhstan in the past day.


