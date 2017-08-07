7 hospitalized following bus accident in Almaty

ALMATY. KAZINFORM A passenger bus collided with a truck in Almaty leaving 7 people injured on Monday, Kazinform correspondent reports from the scene.

Eyewitnesses claim that the Mercedes truck driver didn't notice the bus when turning from Tlendieyev street to Tolebi street and crashed into it.

All injured were taken to hospital by an ambulance. Their condition is yet unknown. Almaty traffic police are working on establishing what might have caused the accident.