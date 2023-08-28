7 injured after car crashes into bus stop in Almaty

ALMATY. KAZINFORM – A Mecedes car driver lost control and hit a bus stop in Almaty, Kazinform correspondent reports.

According to the police department, the accident occurred at 12:30am on August 28. As a result of the accident, seven people with different injuries were taken to hospitals.

A driver, born in 1987, of a Mercedes car, heading southward on Abylai khan Street hit a bust stop after losing control of vehicle while turning left onto Raiymbek Avenue,