    16:12, 28 August 2023 | GMT +6

    7 injured after car crashes into bus stop in Almaty

    Photo: t.me/kris_p_almaty_official
    ALMATY. KAZINFORM – A Mecedes car driver lost control and hit a bus stop in Almaty, Kazinform correspondent reports.

    According to the police department, the accident occurred at 12:30am on August 28. As a result of the accident, seven people with different injuries were taken to hospitals.

    A driver, born in 1987, of a Mercedes car, heading southward on Abylai khan Street hit a bust stop after losing control of vehicle while turning left onto Raiymbek Avenue,


