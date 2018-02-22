7 Kazakh boxers to fight in Strandja Cup quarterfinals

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Seven Kazakh athletes reached the quarterfinals of the Strandja Cup, an international amateur boxing tournament underway in Bulgaria, SPORTINFORM reports.

In the 60 kg weight division, Adilet Kurmetov defeated Shiva Thapa of India (3-2). In other matches of the day, all other winners from our country scored 5-0 against their opponents. Sabyrzhan Bekbergenov (64 kg) beat Mauritanian Richarno Colin, Kulakhmet Tursynbai (75 kg) was stronger than Mindaugas Gedminas of Norway, Kanagat Maralov (69 kg) overpowered Chinese Zhu Xuanguang.

Previously, Kazakhstan's Nurbol Kalzhanov (56 kg), Abzal Kuttybekov (up to 91 kg) and Mikhail Kokhanchik (81 kg) won their bouts. In the meantime, Abay Kuandykov (51 kg) and Nurbolat Sermakhanov (+91 kg) suffered defeats.