7 Kazakhstani teams became winners of qualifiers for startup contest Technation (PHOTO)

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - The results of the qualifiers for Technation startup contest have been summed up, the teams from the CIS, Europe and Asia took part in the contest organized by the Ministry of Investment and Development of Kazakhstan jointly with the National Agency for Technological Development, the press service of the agency informs.

The international expert committee selected the best startup teams that would take part in the program on accelerated development in Silicon Valley in the USA in October, 2015. There were seven teams from Kazakhstan and two teams from foreign countries among the best selected teams with projects called "Bizmo", "Indibo", "Mongoose", "Almacloud", "CRM", "Almasales", "Fascallmanager", "Picvpic" and "Crystal".

"There were many good projects and the international expert committee had a great task to choose seven teams out of 40 contenders. First of all, the committee considered the potential of each project through the prism of the global scale. The teams of the contest have a great chance to introduce themselves to the world thanks to Technation program," Deputy Chairperson of the Board of "National Agency for Technological Development" JSC Zhumatai Salimov noted.

It should be noted that the total amount of applications submitted for participation in the contest was 345.