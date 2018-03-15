7 Kazakhstanis reach semifinals of Int'l boxing tournament in Poland

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Seven Kazakhstani boxers reached the semifinals of the XXXV International Feliks Stamm Tournament in Warsaw, Sports.kz reports.

According to the publication, Bekdaulet Ibragimov (64kg), Abay Tolesh (75kg), Aslanbek Shymbergenov (79kg), Adilbek Niyazymbetov (81kg), Anton Pinchuk (91kg), Ilyas Suleimenov (56 kg), and Aiboldy Daurenuly (+91 kg) will fight for the spots in finals of the 35th edition of the tournament.