7 Kazakhstanis to compete at Asian Triathlon Cup in Nepal

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - Seven Kazakhstani athletes are to compete at the 2022 Asian Triathlon Cup to take place on April 2-3 in Pokhara, Nepal, Kazinform cites Olympic.kz.

Kazakhstani triathletes are now on a training camp on the coast of Issyk-Kul Lake.

Seven athletes Alikhan Abuseit, Nadezhda Bekmaganbetova, Daniil Zubtsov, Kirill Rozhkov, Yulia Ozerova, Ivan Tutukin, and Yekaterina Shbalina are to represent Kazakhstan at the 2022 Asian Triathlon Cup.



