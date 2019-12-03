EN
    10:00, 03 December 2019 | GMT +6

    7 killed, dozens injured in Kyzylorda rgn bus rollover

    KYZYLORDA. KAZINFORM - A tragic accident involving a bus with 35 passengers onboard took place today in Kyzylorda region, Kazinform has learnt from the Emergency Committee.

    The accident occurred on December 3 at about 5 a.m. on «Kyzylorda-Kumkol» road. According to preliminary data a driver lost steering control due to icy road.

    The Emergency Committee reported that 7 passengers were killed and dozens were admitted to a nearby hospital with various injuries. The exact amount of the injured is being established.

