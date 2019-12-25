EN
What's trending:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    15:15, 25 December 2019 | GMT +6

    7 killed in mudslide in NE Brazil

    None
    None
    RIO DE JANEIRO. KAZINFORM - At least seven members of the same family were killed when a mudslide buried two homes in the Brazilian city of Recife, capital of northeast Pernambuco state, the local fire department said on Tuesday.

    The mudslide in the northern neighborhood of Dois Unidos occurred at dawn, while residents were sleeping.

    Firefighters said they «were not able to determine the causes of the accident,» because the mudslide had not been caused by rain.

    According to neighbors, two water pipes in the area had burst, unleashing torrents of water that could have led to the mudslide.

    Among the victims were a two-month-old infant and a nine-year-old girl. Three others were injured.

    Source: Xinhua

    Tags:
    World News
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!