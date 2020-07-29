7 killed in northwest China road accident

XI'AN. KAZINFORM - Seven people were killed and one was injured in a road accident Tuesday in northwest China's Shaanxi Province, local authorities said Wednesday, Xinhua reports.

The accident occurred at around 11 p.m. Tuesday in Ganxi Township of Xunyang County when an agricultural vehicle carrying eight people shot off the road and plunged off a cliff.

Two were found dead at the scene and four died on the way to hospital. At 8:15 a.m. Wednesday, another seriously injured individual died in hospital.

Further investigation is underway.