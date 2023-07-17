EN
Trends:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    07:24, 17 July 2023 | GMT +6

    7 killed in road accident in Atyrau region

    None
    Photo: t.me/POLICE_of_KZ
    ATYRAU. KAZINFORM Seven people died in a horrific road accident in Atyrau region on Sunday, Kazinform reports.

    According to the regional police department, the accident occurred on the 82nd kilometer of the Dossor-Kulsary-Beineu highway, at around 03:00 pm, when two cars – Chevrolet Cobalt and Toyota Ipsum – collided with each other.

    As a result, both drivers and 5 five passengers died at the scene. Two more passengers with various traumas were rushed to the Zhylyoi Regional Hospital.

    Both drivers were earlier held liable for speeding, police said.


    Tags:
    Kazakhstan Road accidents Atyrau region Incidents
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!