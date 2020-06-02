7 media workers tested positive for coronavirus in Kazakhstan

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM «Seven mass media workers tested positive for coronavirus in Kazakhstan,» chief state sanitary doctor Aizhan Yesmagambetova told an online briefing.

Three of them recovered and discharged from the hospital. The rest are receiving treatment. They all had mild symptoms.

As of today Kazakhstan confirmed 11,571 coronavirus cases, 41 died. 5,757 beat the novel virus.

Besides, the chief state sanitary doctor recommended all working from home.