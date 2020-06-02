EN
Trends:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    16:28, 02 June 2020 | GMT +6

    7 media workers tested positive for coronavirus in Kazakhstan

    None
    None
    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM «Seven mass media workers tested positive for coronavirus in Kazakhstan,» chief state sanitary doctor Aizhan Yesmagambetova told an online briefing.

    Three of them recovered and discharged from the hospital. The rest are receiving treatment. They all had mild symptoms.

    As of today Kazakhstan confirmed 11,571 coronavirus cases, 41 died. 5,757 beat the novel virus.

    Besides, the chief state sanitary doctor recommended all working from home.


    Tags:
    Kazakhstan Mass media Healthcare Coronavirus
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!